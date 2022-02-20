Trae Young Places 2nd in NBA 3-Point Contest

After being disappointed with his first 3-Point Contest performance in 2019, Trae Young got another shot at the highly-coveted Mountain Dew trophy. The Atlanta Hawks point guard was in Norman, Oklahoma, last night getting his high school jersey retired. Nevertheless, Young made it to Cleveland, Ohio, in time for the All-Star practice this morning.

The arena got noticeably tenser in the time between whatever that game show with Stephen and Ayesha Curry was and the 3-Point Contest. Perhaps some of that energy rubbed off on the contestants, as many struggled to begin the competition.

Almost every player got off to a slow start, especially Young. After a dreadful start, 'Ice Trae' calmed down and scored just high enough (22) to squeak into the final round.

In the finals, Young shot even better. Unfortunately, he came up just short of Karl-Anthony Towns. The Timberwolves big man walked away with the trophy after an amazing run through the final round.

The entire field consisted of Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors), Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), C.J. McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Tonight was just a warm-up for tomorrow night. Young will be starting in his second NBA All-Star Game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

