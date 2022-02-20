Trae Young Places 2nd in NBA 3-Point Contest

Skip to main content
Trae Young Finishes Second in NBA 3-Point Contest

Trae Young Finishes Second in NBA 3-Point Contest

Trae Young made his second appearance in the contest.

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young made his second appearance in the contest.

After being disappointed with his first 3-Point Contest performance in 2019, Trae Young got another shot at the highly-coveted Mountain Dew trophy. The Atlanta Hawks point guard was in Norman, Oklahoma, last night getting his high school jersey retired. Nevertheless, Young made it to Cleveland, Ohio, in time for the All-Star practice this morning.

The arena got noticeably tenser in the time between whatever that game show with Stephen and Ayesha Curry was and the 3-Point Contest. Perhaps some of that energy rubbed off on the contestants, as many struggled to begin the competition. 

Almost every player got off to a slow start, especially Young. After a dreadful start, 'Ice Trae' calmed down and scored just high enough (22) to squeak into the final round. 

In the finals, Young shot even better. Unfortunately, he came up just short of Karl-Anthony Towns. The Timberwolves big man walked away with the trophy after an amazing run through the final round.

The entire field consisted of Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors), Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), C.J. McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Tonight was just a warm-up for tomorrow night. Young will be starting in his second NBA All-Star Game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Watch: Trae Young's Jersey Retired

Trae Young in New Netflix Movie with Adam Sandler

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young and Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet are announced before participating in the three point contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.
News

Trae Young Places 2nd in NBA 3-Point Contest

By Pat Benson
11 seconds ago
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Trae Young's Jersey Retired at Norman North High School

By Pat Benson
11 hours ago
Dec 26, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
News

Solomon Hill Sounds Off on GOAT Debate

By Pat Benson
Feb 18, 2022
Mokan Elite Trae Young (11) reacts after a play during the second half of the Nike Peach Jam Finals against the PSA Cardinals at Riverview Park Activity Center.
News

Trae Young Did What During High School Games?

By Pat Benson
Feb 18, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown at Hawks Media Day at held at PC&E.
Culture

Trae Young Featured in New Adam Sandler Movie

By Pat Benson
Feb 18, 2022
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.
News

NBA 2K Decreases Trae Young's Overall Rating

By Pat Benson
Feb 17, 2022
Oct 27, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks logo t-shirts await fans in their seats prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Philips Arena.
Culture

Q&A: Hawks Fan, Graphic Design Artist 'Dracodzns'

By Pat Benson
Feb 17, 2022
Rapper Quavo celebrates with cheerleaders while holding the jersey of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (not pictured) after a victory against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
News

NBA 2K Adds Quavo to Atlanta Hawks

By Pat Benson
Feb 17, 2022