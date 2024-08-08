Trae Young Gives Huge Praise to Steph Curry After His Monster Performance vs Serbia In Olympic Semifinal
What a performance from Steph Curry on the world's biggest stage. Curry scored 36 points and was instrumental in Team USA beating Serbia today in the semifinal matchup. Now, Curry and Team USA are going to have to beat Victor Wembanyama in the Gold Medal game. After Curry's magical performance, he had the basketball world buzzing and that included Hawks point guard Trae Young.
Young's teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic was playing in this game today as well and he had a nice game, finishing with 20 points on 8-18 shooting and 3-10 from three. Young made sure to shout him out as well on social media after the game.
Team USA is going to be heavily favored on Saturday when they play France, but they are going to have to have a cleaner game if they hope to capture the gold yet again. France has beaten Canada and Germany in the last two games to get to the worlds biggest stage and have a shot at upsetting Team USA for the Gold Medal. It is going to be quite a scene on Saturday when the two countries meet.