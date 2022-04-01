Trae Young Helped Off Floor After Non-Contact Injury

With less than 80 seconds remaining in the first half of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers, Trae Young hit the floor. After the action stopped, we were able to see a replay of what happened. Young wasn't fouled or even touched. It was a non-contact injury. See the tweeted video below.

Young had already picked up where he left off, scoring 15 points in 16 minutes of action tonight. Over the last ten games, Young has averaged 30.8 points and 10.9 assists per game.

According to the Atlanta Hawks PR Team, Young is questionable to return to the game tonight with right groin soreness. This is obviously very concerning. Hopefully, the injury isn't serious and Young gets back to doing what he does best ASAP.

Young returned to the game at the start of the third quarter and appears to have not missed a beat. That breeze you just felt was a giant sight of relief from everyone in Atlanta.

