Trae Young & John Collins Lose at Drew League

Fans squeezed into the King/Drew High School gymnasium on Saturday evening for hoops entertainment. Everyone wanted to see Atlanta Hawks teammates Trae Young and John Collins. The two teammates breezed through the game and created several memorable highlights.

Of course, neither Young nor Collins took the exhibition game seriously. Their carefree attitude was noticeable during the first half. Their team, Black Pearl Elite, trailed, and both NBA players seemed passive.

However, the momentum quickly changed after intermission. Young changed shoes and debuted a new colorway of the adidas Trae Young 1. Both he and Collins began to take the game slightly more seriously, and it showed. An 11-point deficit quickly got cut down to one possession.

Unfortunately, Collins fouled out of the game with just under two minutes left in regulation. According to the PA announcer, Collins is the first NBA player to foul out of a Drew League game.

To make matters worse, Young missed a pair of free throws down the stretch. As a result, black Peal Elite lost in an upset. Unless any other Hawks players decide to play another Pro-Am game, that could be it for Hawks basketball until preseason. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

