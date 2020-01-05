Young, Huerter Help Shorthanded Hawks Hold Off Pacers

The Hawks entered Saturday evening with every reason to expect defeat. After a close, taxing loss in Boston the night before, the team landed in Atlanta after two o’clock in the morning with a matchup with the Pacers looming that evening. To make matters worse, they would be without John Collins, Cam Reddish, and Jabari Parker for Saturday’s game, leaving the Hawks both worn down and shorthanded against a superior team. And yet, the Hawks overcame those disadvantages to earn a 116-111 win and salvage a game in the season series with the Pacers.

Atlanta scored nearly 1.19 points per possession against the NBA’s 11-ranked defense while largely blanketing Indiana’s offense in the first and fourth quarters. Absent Collins’ scoring punch, the Hawks leaned heavily on Trae Young and Kevin Huerter for offense, and each delivered with perhaps his best performance of the season. Young scored 41 points on 12-of-23 shooting – his fifth 40-point outing of the year – to go with eight assists. He was incandescent in the first half, making his first nine shots from the field during a 30-point first half, and was virtually Atlanta’s only reliable source of offense in the second quarter.

Trae Young Drops 41 PTS, Dishes Out 8 Assists to Power Hawks! Trae Young Drops 41 PTS, Dishes Out 8 Assists to Power Hawks! Trae went OFF for 41 PTS to lift the Hawks to a 116-111 win against the Indiana Pacers at home.

Huerter, meanwhile, scored a season-high 26 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 10-of-18 from the field and helped carry the Hawks late in the third quarter while Young rested. Finally free from injuries or minutes restrictions, Huerter has finally stepped into the role Atlanta expected him to play entering the season, giving the Hawks another dynamic offensive threat and a counterbalance to Young’s prodigious individual production. A night after logging 39 minutes in Boston, Huerter played 41 on Saturday and filled whatever role asked of him.

“It feels great just to be able to play 41 minutes tonight,” he said. “Just the way the first 25 games of the season went, a lot of different frustrations being out and being on minutes restrictions. Every player wants to play. The past few games I’ve logged a lot of minutes, so hopefully we can keep that up and do all the right things to keep myself healthy.”

He served as both a primary ball-handler and an off-ball complement with the starters, and his ability to both initiate and finish plays ties the Hawks together in ways it couldn’t be prior to his emergence. He had 12 of his 26 points in the third quarter, and his ability to keep a defensive-minded lineup afloat on offense early in the fourth quarter was central to Atlanta holding the Pacers at bay.

“You start making a couple shots, you get in a pretty good rhythm,” Huerter said. “We had a couple guys out again tonight and a couple guys just weren’t shooting it very well. I was just trying to stay aggressive. I knew I’d made a couple shots, I was feeling pretty good. We ran a couple sets for me, we were trying to get me going downhill and that always helps.”

As they did in Boston, the Hawks let a sizable first-quarter lead dissolve in the second frame, and the Pacers took a four-point lead in the third quarter. But unlike in games past, the Hawks didn’t allow that comeback to derail them. They showed the composure and toughness to respond in the fourth quarter, holding the Pacers to just 16 points over the final 12 minutes while hitting enough shots late to tip the game in their favor.

“I thought our guys didn’t really worry about the score tonight,” Lloyd Pierce said. “I think there’s been times when you could feel the effect of momentum change, and when that momentum started to change I don’t think our guys were affected by it. We did it on the defensive end. I thought we competed on the defensive end, the shots just stopped falling the way they were falling in the first quarter.”

Indiana’s offensive efficiency dropped from 132.4 points per 100 possessions to just 112.2 over the final quarter as the Hawks barricaded the rim and contested jumpers with constant, sustained energy. The Pacers shot 30-of-47 at the rim the last time they visited Atlanta and just 11-of-22 on Saturday night (the Hawks were 15-of-18). Indiana was without Malcolm Brogdon, the team’s best penetrator and facilitator, but the Hawks’ interior defense improved noticeably, largely due to Alex Len. The big man (whose grandparents made the 20-hour flight to Atlanta from the Ukraine for this game) was a constant force at the rim in his 27 minutes off the bench.

“It’s all about defense,” he said. “When we get stops, you see the energy, we’re flying around, sharing the ball. [Huerter] was huge for us making shots and moving the ball side to side. When we play together with energy, with that spirit, we’re pretty good.”

Pierce recently challenged Len to be more active and aggressive on defense – to make plays on the ball rather than simply stay in position, and he responded by blocking three shots, pulling in nine rebounds, and anchoring Atlanta’s defense down the stretch. “The last couple games that’s what I’ve been doing,” said Len, who also had two blocks on Friday against the Celtics. “Trying to go after people.”

Len, who finished with 16 points on just eight shot attempts, is clearly the best center on Atlanta’s roster. But given the inconsistencies in the rotation early in the season and frequent changes to the starting lineup, Pierce prefers to keep him in a backup role as a way of keeping Len in rhythm and providing consistency on the second unit, while occasionally using him to close games. “I think he just fits a role," Pierce said. "He does a really good job coming off the bench. It’s why I don’t start him. It think I like where he is. We like what he provides for us with the starters, with the second unit guys.”

On Saturday, Len was a beneficiary of Atlanta’s broader offensive revelations. The ball moved from side to side, pulling the Pacers’ defense with it, which the Hawks then used as a means of setting up open 3s or shots at the rim. They turned the ball over just 13 times (all of which came in the final three quarters) and assisted on 24 of their 36 made field goals. Excluding some of Young’s more unbelievable self-created buckets, nearly all of Atlanta’s shots came off an assist.

“We shot the ball really well, we moved the ball,” Huerter said. “I thought our whole offense was really good all night. We didn’t shoot it that great, especially from 3 as the game went on, but I thought we got a lot of really good looks.”

Perhaps no play better exemplified the Hawks’ ball movement and offensive rhythm than Huerter’s final bucket of the third quarter. With Young out of the game, Brandon Goodwin came off a ball screen from Len and swung the ball to DeAndre’ Bembry, who attacked the closeout assertively, collapsed the defense, and kicked out to Huerter for a wide-open 3-pointer in the left corner:

Those are the kinds of shots Atlanta can create, even without Young on the floor, when Huerter is at his best and the offense moves with purpose. Even as their own shooting slowed down late, the Hawks maintained their vigor on defense and took the Pacers out of the offensive rhythm they’d found in the middle two quarters. Atlanta has too often lacked that kind of response this season, letting comfortable leads slip into narrow losses or early deficits spiral into blowouts. More than its record, this team’s growth will be tested by games like the last two. When an opponent makes its push, how do the Hawks react? Shorthanded and slightly fatigued, they provided an encouraging answer Saturday night.