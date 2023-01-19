For almost 24 hours, ESPN heavily promoted its nationally televised game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks. Of course, most of the media's focus was centered around the legendary 2018 NBA Draft night trade that altered the course of both franchises.

Despite the remarkably similar levels of production and accolades between Trae Young and Luka Doncic, the general consensus gives Dallas the win for landing the 6'7" do-it-all point forward.

During ESPN's pregame coverage, former NBA player and analyst Richard Jefferson admitted that Doncic was probably the better player - before quickly adding that "both teams got what they wanted out of the trade."

Atlanta got an offensive dynamo that, if fans squint hard enough, looks like Stephen Curry. Meanwhile, Dallas got the bigger, more reliable floor general with a much higher floor than his draft classmate.

As much as the debate annoys Young and Doncic, the two rising stars have resigned themselves to the fact that they will be inextricably linked together in basketball history.

But Atlanta got the win last night. It was their fourth consecutive victory, which has been a much-needed streak to break the perpetually negative news cycle following the drama in their front office.

Sure, Young's 18 points and 12 assists paled in comparison to Doncic's 30 points and eight assists. However, Young has been adamant that the win column is the only statistic that matters to him.

Last night was just another battle in the feuding sides of the debate. The war will not finish until both players retire. The winner will not be decided by stats but by which player accumulates the most wins.