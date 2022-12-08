Last night was a disaster for the Atlanta Hawks. Not only did they get demolished by the New York Knicks, but Dejounte Murray exited the game early with an ankle injury. Without much help around him, Trae Young continued to struggle with his outside shot.

Insult was added to injury when the Knicks' social media team tweeted a picture of Young's blue-and-orange adidas shoes (called the "King of Broadway" colorway) with the message, "Hey Trae, leave the shoes here."

According to Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young missed practice this morning. The All-NBA point guard woke up this morning and was not feeling well. So, the team made the decision to let Young stay at the hotel.

Not feeling well during the wintertime is not unusual. However, the timing of Young's absence from practice immediately raised eyebrows after his drama with head coach Nate McMillan which unfolded at practice last Friday.

To further pique everyone's interest in the matter, Young has two events scheduled later today. First, an event on sponsored by American Express and NBA 2K. After that, Young has an Adidas event scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m.

Again, this is not uncommon. Star players always have events scheduled when their team visits New York or Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the timing could not be worse. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

