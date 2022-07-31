Skip to main content
Trae Young Mourns Bill Russell's Passing

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young Mourns Bill Russell's Passing

The Atlanta Hawks point guard paid his respects to the NBA legend.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is a terribly sad day for the basketball world. NBA legend and Civil Rights activist Bill Russell passed away at 88 years old. Tributes from all over the globe have already begun flooding in. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young reacted quickly to the news on Twitter.

Young said, "Rest In Peace Legend!" Trying to list all of Russell's accomplishments and contributions to society is nearly impossible. The Boston Celtics legend was just as important off the court throughout his life as he was on the court during the early days of the NBA.

Russell and his generation set the bar high for what is expected from NBA players. Thanks to those pioneers and truth-tellers, it has become far easier for professional athletes to engage in activism and protests.

Of course, no one can compare to Russell. But it is fitting that Young quickly paid his respects. The 23-year-old is among the newest generation of athletes to lead on social issues. The sport and the world are better off because of Russell. Rest in peace to the true GOAT.

Recommended For You

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Trae Young, NBA Players Win In Julius Jones Case

Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the court prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Pays Tribute to Bill Russell

By Pat Bensonjust now
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and forward John Collins (20) celebrate a play during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

How To Watch CrawsOver Pro-AM Games

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Watch Atlanta Hawks Players Dominate Pro-Am Game

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
News

Where Are They Now? Every Hawks Player Who Left Atlanta This Summer

By Pat BensonJul 30, 2022 10:29 AM EDT
Mar 14, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young in NBA 2K23 Trailer for One Second

By Pat BensonJul 29, 2022 1:27 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young met the Real Madrid CF team on July 28, 2022.
News

Trae Young Visits Real Madrid Practice

By Pat BensonJul 29, 2022 9:38 AM EDT
State Farm Arena
News

Atlanta Hawks Promote Voter Registration on Twitter

By Pat BensonJul 28, 2022 2:24 PM EDT
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collide during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Ten Worst Atlanta Hawks Games of 2021-22 Season

By Pat BensonJul 28, 2022 10:43 AM EDT