Official: Trae Young 2022 NBA All-Star Starter

Trae Young Named 2022 NBA All-Star Starter

The Atlanta Hawks point guard is now a two-time NBA All-Star.

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It is official, Trae Young has been named a starter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The annual exhibition game is Sunday, February 20, in Cleveland, Ohio. The announcement was made live on TNT just moments ago.

This is the second time in Young's short career that he has accomplished this feat. In 2020, Young started for Team Giannis and scored 10 points while dropping 10 dimes. 

Inexplicably, Young was omitted from the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Despite the fact that multiple players were scratched at the last moment after testing positive for COVID-19. Even weirder, the game was moved to Atlanta, Georgia. Honestly, it was an embarrassingly bad move by the NBA.

This season, Young is averaging 27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game. Now that Young has been named an All-Star, the next individual award he deserves is All-NBA First Team. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

