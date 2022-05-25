Trae Young Voted to All-NBA 3rd Team

Skip to main content
Trae Young Named All-NBA Third Team

The All-Star point guard is now an All-NBA point guard.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

It's official, folks. Trae Young has been voted to the All-NBA Third Team. This comes on the heels of last year's All-Star Game and Team USA snub. Not to mention just a few months after the NBA implemented rule changes targeted directly at the 23-year-old's game. 

Young averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game, both up from the previous season. He accomplished that with fewer turnovers, 1.4 fewer free throws per game, and a jump in shooting efficiency. Young's .536 eFG% and .603 TS% were both the highest in his career. That's no small feat for a player in his fourth year.

Young averaged career highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in history to lead the NBA in total points and assists. Not to mention, it was also his second NBA All-Star Game appearance (as a starter) and 3-Point Contest participant. 

Young caught fire in the month of March and carried it through April. After a herculean effort in the Play-In Tournament, Young ran into a buzzsaw in the Miami Heat. However, the 2021-22 regular season served as Young's arrival as one of (if not the) best point guards in the NBA. The future is bright in Atlanta, thanks to this generational talent.

