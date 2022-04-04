NBA Names Trae Young Player of the Week

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played March 28 through April 3, the NBA announced today. Young joins Dominique Wilkins as the only Hawks to win the NBA’s weekly award three times in the same season.

Young led the Hawks to a perfect 4-0 record this past week, averaging 30.3 points, 10.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 32.3 minutes of action (.462 FG%, .359 3FG%, .921 FT%). His 10.8 assists per game marked the second-most in the Eastern Conference (third in the NBA), while his .921 FT% marked the second-best clip from the line in the NBA (min. 35 FTM). Young was the only player in the East this past week to average at least 30 points and 10 assists and one of only two players to do so in the NBA.

In his first game of the week, a 132-123 win over the Indiana Pacers, Young dished out a season-high 16 assists. His 16 assists marked the second-most assists in a single game this past week, as well as the eighth 16+ assist outing of Young’s career.

Against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 30th, Young recorded his 10th 40+ scoring outing of the season, finishing with a game-high 41 points, a game-high tying eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes of play. The fourth-year guard registered his 41-point performance through only three quarters of play, marking his fourth outing of 40-or-more points through three quarters this season, the most by a Hawk since at least the 1993-94 campaign, per Elias Sports. Young, who has dished out at least five assists in all 10 of his games with 40-or-more points, has the most 40-point, five-assist outings in the NBA this season.

The Oklahoma product followed up his 41-point outing with a 30-point, nine-assist effort the following night in a 131-107 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. With his 30th point of the game, Young netted his 2,000th point of the 2021-22 season, becoming the first Hawk since Dominique Wilkins (1992-93) to pour in at least 2,000 points in a single season.

Young finished the week tallying his NBA-leading 19th 30-point, 10-assist outing of the season, notching a team-high 36 points, a game-high 10 assists and six rebounds in 35 minutes in a 122-115 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, April 2nd. It marked his 50th career outing of 30-or-more points and 10-or-more assists, only eight such games away from tying Magic Johnson for the seventh-most 30-point, 10-assist games in NBA history.

This season, the 6’1 guard is currently ranked first in the NBA in total assists (692) and second in total points (2,036). He’s the only player in franchise history to tally at least 2,000 points and 600 assists in a single season.

Behind Young’s leadership, the Hawks have won five straight games, the longest active winning streak in the Eastern Conference. Over those five contests, Atlanta is averaging 128.4 points, 45.8 rebounds and 26.4 assists, winning by an average margin of 13.8 points per game (.503 FG%, .414 3FG%, .813 FT%). The Hawks, who started last week 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, have moved into sole possession of the eighth spot.

This is the sixth career Player of the Week honor for Young and his third of the 2021-22 season (Nov. 29, Jan. 24, April 4).

