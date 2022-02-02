Skip to main content
Trae Young Named One of Most Influential Black Figures in Sports

Another day, another honor.

It's never hard to understand how Trae Young feels about something, whether it's a person, place, or political issue. If it means losing followers on social media or losing money due to criticizing NBA officials. The Atlanta Hawks point guard is one of the most outspoken athletes in the world.

I've written several times about Young's charitable and philanthropic acts. The 23-year-old has dabbled in public health campaigns social justice issues and helped save a man from the death sentence. 

Knowing Young's character, it makes me happy on a personal level that he is getting acknowledgment for all of his kind acts. On the first day of Black History Month, USA Today named Young one of the 50 most influential Black figures in the world of sports. Young's father, Ray, took to Twitter to share his pride and excitement.

It's worth repeating that Young is 23 years old and just getting started. For every crossover, deep three, and nutmeg, he puts just as much energy into helping his fellow man. From being named an NBA All-Star Starter to one of the most influential black people in sports, it's been quite a month for 'Ice Trae.' In his own words, 'Another Day, Another Opportunity.'

