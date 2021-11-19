Trae Young Nutmegs Hawks Legend

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Trae Young Nutmegs Al Horford
    Trae Young Nutmegs Al Horford

    Horford is the latest victim of Young's slick moves.
    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Horford is the latest victim of Young's slick moves.

    Al Horford will always be a fan favorite of the Atlanta Hawks. Even though the forward is wearing Celtics green, the City of Atlanta won't forget Horford's contributions. After being drafted in 2007, Horford spent his first nine seasons in Atlanta. The big man was an All-Star in four of those seasons and racked up numerous league awards.

    Although it's nothing but love for Horford, he's still an opponent. That means there's a good chance that Hawks point guard Trae Young is going to embarrass him. Check out the nutmeg pass that Young threw Horford's legs on Wednesday night.

    Got 'em. Young has a long history of going through the defender's legs. Unfortunately for Horford, Young wasn't done with him that night.  Here is he blowing past the veteran post player later in the game.

    That's a tough look for our guy Al. But that comes with the territory of defending Young. Like I said at the beginning of the article, it's nothing but love for Horford in Atlanta. Do you think he gets his jersey retired one day?

