Trae Young Makes Epic Return to Madison Square Garden for WWE SmackDown

The Hawks point guard returned to New York City for the first time since the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Few events truly grab the nation's undivided attention—the State of the Union, the Super Bowl, and WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Earlier this evening, Trae Young made a surprise guest appearance in Madison Square Garden for SmackDown.

The last time Young was in the Basketball Mecca, he was bowing to the crowd after the Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks. During that series, Young received unprecedented ridicule, including being spit on by fans in attendance.

As you could imagine, the Big Apple greeted Young with boos and chants. This kind of hate is nothing new to the All-Star point guard, so he played to the wrestling crowd.

As long as there is no more spit coming from the fans, then this can be the start of a beautiful rivalry between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. Mark your calendars because the Hawks play the Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day.

