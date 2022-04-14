Trae Young Hilariously Responds to Skip Bayless on Twitter

Skip to main content
Trae Young Roasts Skip Bayless on Twitter

If you come for the king, you best not miss.

In case you missed it, the Hawks blew out the Hornets 132-103. Trae Young led the way with 24 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball struggled offensively as the Hornets got eliminated from the Play-In Tournament for the second consecutive year.

This comes on the heels of a segment on FS1's Undisputed where the two hosts debated the future careers of Young and Ball. Shannon Sharpe took Young, while Skip Bayless preferred Ball. Bayless even called Young 'Mice Trae,' which is a corny play on his nickname 'Ice Trae.'

As you can see in the tweet above, Young had a nickname for Bayless too. It's a clean, factual joke which makes it funny. We call him Bayless, "Stiff" from this moment forward. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

