The Atlanta Hawks will be without two starters in Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Young was listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness in this morning's injury report. Shortly after, the All-NBA point guard was ruled out of the game.

The negative impact of losing Young cannot be overstated for Atlanta. They are now without their starting point guard and center (Clint Capela is out with a right calf strain). So far this season, Young has averaged 27.5 points and 9.8 assists per game.

With Young and Capela out of the lineup, Atlanta's chances of winning greatly diminish. However, Hawks players will adopt the "next man up" mantra and ask more of their already short-handed bench.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan will likely move Aaron Holiday into the starting rotation to share the backcourt with Dejounte Murray. McMillan could also use Murray at the one spot and go big with a number of different wings.