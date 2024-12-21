Trae Young's Status Revealed For Tonight's Game vs Memphis
After being listed as questionable with a right heel contusion for tonight's game vs Memphis, the Hawks just officially revealed Young's playing status for tonight. Young is going to be out for tonight's game. Memphis is going to be without Ja Morant tonight.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 16th in FG%, 22nd in 3PA, 23rd in 3P%, 5th in FTA, 24th in turnovers, and 4th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 7th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 13th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 20th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 30th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 15th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Over the past few seasons, Memphis has been known as one of the elite teams on the defensive end of the court, but their offense is among the best in the NBA this season. Memphis currently ranks 1st in PPG, 4th in FG%, 13th in three point attempts, 14th in 3P%, 3rd in free throw attempts, 2nd in rebounding, and 29th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Grizzlies are 5th in points per 100 possessions, 9th in effective field goal percentage, 25th in turnover percentage, 4th in offensive rebounding rate, and 14th in free throw rate.
The defense is still among the league's elite though. Memphis ranks 14th in PPG allowed, 3rd in FG% allowed, 28th in 3PA allowed, and 2nd in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Grizzlies rank 4th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 3rd in effective field goal percentage allowed.