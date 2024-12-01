Trae Young's Updated Injury Status For Monday's Game vs New Orleans

Hawks injury report for Monday against the Pelicans:



Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable.



Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring; injury management) is probable.



Cody Zeller (not with team) remains out.



Wallace, Barlow, Gueye, Lundy (hurt) remain in the G League.