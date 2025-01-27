Trae Young's Updated Injury Status For Tomorrow's Game vs Minnesota
After initially being ruled questionable for tomorrow's game vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Atlanta Hawks have now ruled start point guard Trae Young out due to right hamstring tightness.
De’Andre Hunter (illness), Larry Nance Jr. (right-hand surgery; injury management), and Zaccharie Risacher (left adductor strain) are all questionable for tomorrow's game. Jalen Johnson is out.
Needless to say, this is going to be a very challenging game for the Hawks to win, let alone be competitive in. Minnesota is one of the top teams in the league and is playing well.
Last night's loss was their second loss just this week to Toronto and while the Raptors have been playing better recently, they have been one of the NBA's worst teams all season. They are now 2-1 vs the Hawks this season.
Now, it is hard to discuss this game without mentioning the injuries that Atlanta had. They were missing Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, and Zaccharie Risacher. That is two of their top three scorers and one of their more effective defenders. Not only that, but it was the first game in nearly a month for Larry Nance Jr (hand surgery), who started this game due to all of the injuries on the wing. Nance still looked like his injury might be bothering him and he shot 2-10 from the field and had four points. Atlanta does not play all of Nance, Capela, and Okongwu in the same game often, but had to tonight out of necessity and it did not go well.
It is not Nance's fault though. The entire Hawks offense was completely absent from this game and there was plenty of poor play to go around. Trae Young had one of his worst games of the season tonight, finishing with 16 points, four assists, and 11 turnovers. This was the second straight poor performance for Young and the timing could not be worse. Until there is clarity on Jalen Johnson's injury, Young is going to have a heavy workload on his shoulders and Atlanta will need more from him.
Atlanta did get two solid performances from Vit Krejci and Onyeka Okongwu. Krejci had 20 points and shot 6-11 from three tonight, as well as getting seven assists and three steals. Okongwu had 19 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.
Atlanta's bench was brutal last night. They were outscored 47-22 by the Raptors bench (with most of that coming from Chris Boucher) and there was a lot of bad shooting. Bogdan Bogdanovic was 2-12, Garrison Matthews was 1-5. Matthews and Bogdanovic (especially Bogdanovic) are relied upon heavily for scoring off the bench and both have been struggling lately. Atlanta shot 39% from the floor and 30% from three and had 22 turnovers in the game. It was arguably their worst offensive performance of the season.
The Raptors got very good performances from Scottie Barnes (24 points), RJ Barrett (23 points) , and Chris Boucher (23 points) tonight. The Raptors shot 47% from the field and 37% from three. It was not a standout performance from the Raptors offense, but they did more than enough to beat the Hawks.
