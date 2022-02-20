Trae Young Lays Out His Future Plans

Skip to main content
Trae Young Shares His Plans for Future with Atlanta Hawks

Hawks fans will be happy with Young's vision.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday, the basketball world was shocked to learn that LeBron James admitted having one foot out the door with the Los Angeles Lakers. The all-time great player said he planned on finishing his career with whatever team his son, Bronny, plays for in the future.

While that surprisingly honest admission made headlines, James wasn't the only player to lay out his vision for the future. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young also gave insight into his future career plans.

Let's start with the 3-Point Contest. Young shot the lights out last night and finished runner-up to Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. After the event, Young said, "I feel better than last time. Let's just put it that way. We're showing growth. We're showing growth here. I may have to take a break from this little event for a couple of years, come back, and then take over that champ's spot."

Bet. So 'Ice Trae' is going to take some time off from the competition before he returns to take what is rightfully his. But the 23-year-old wasn't done yet. He's made it clear how much he loves the City of Atlanta. However, that doesn't change the fact that he's the best point guard in the NBA, and big market teams like the Lakers would do anything to steal him away from the Hawks.

Luckily for Hawks fans, Young seems determined to deliver a championship to Atlanta. He told the media, "I want to bring the city a championship so bad. It's not even funny."

Not only did Young sign a max-contract extension this past summer, but he's literally worn his love for 'The A' on his sleeve. Everything from his shirts to his signature shoes pays homage to the city. It's safe to say that the prodigy point guard isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Tonight, Young will start in the NBA All-Star Game for the second time in his short career. As always, we will be live-tweeting the action. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis. 

