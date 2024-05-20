Trae Young Shouts Out Minnesota After Their Improbable Game Seven Win Over the Nuggets "Wolves Got A SQUAD Man!"
The Minnesota Timberwolves just notched what might be their best win in franchise history tonight when they came back from 20 points down to knock off the defending champion Denver Nuggets at home. It was a fantastic series comeback for Minnesota, who was down 3-2 in the series just earlier this week and now Anthony Edwards and the TImberwolves will now face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
Edwards and Minnesota have gotten a lot of love from around the league for the run they have been on this postseason and Hawks star point guard was watching tonight and showed some love to Minnesota after the Timberwolves pulled out the win.
Will Minnesota be able to continue their postseason run against the Mavericks? That is going to be a heck of a series and the winner is going to have a chance to win a championship.