Trae Young Gives Fans Sneak Peek of Sprite Advertisement

Skip to main content
Trae Young Teases New Sprite Commercial

Trae Young Teases New Sprite Commercial

The Atlanta Hawks point guard is becoming a national sensation.

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks point guard is becoming a national sensation.

Trae Young has not stopped moving since the Hawks season ended in April. Between the birth of his first child and appearing in a new video game trailer, the 23-year-old is a busy man. 

Recently, Young took a quick private jet flight from Norman, Oklahoma, to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend to some business. It appears that some of the business was with Sprite. As you can see in the tweet below, the All-NBA point guard and the soft drink company are cooking something up for fans.

Back in March, Young and the Coca-Cola company signed a major deal that made the rising star the newest face of their marketing campaigns. Young joins a shortlist of NBA players to start in Sprite commercials, such as Grant Hill, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and LeBron James.

Sprite knows what they are doing by snatching up Young. The phenom point guard became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists. Plus, the younger generation of fans love him. Little kids everywhere flock to Hawks games across the country in hopes of getting an autograph or maybe even a pair of game-worn shoes.

It's safe to say the Atlanta Hawks have never had a player reach this level of fame and popularity. It's only the middle of June, and I'm sure Young has more tricks up his sleeve for this summer. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Interview: Ice Cube Fan of Trae Young

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young and Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet are announced before participating in the three point contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.
News

Trae Young Gives Fans Sneak Peek of Sprite Advertisement

By Pat Benson16 seconds ago
Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Ranking Ten Biggest Celebrities That Attended Hawks Games

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Trae Young practices at Overtime in Atlanta.
News

Watch Trae Young Practice at Overtime Gym in Atlanta

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and forward Danilo Gallinari (8) and forward John Collins (20) walk back on to the court during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
Culture

Two Atlanta Hawks Players Take Business School Courses

By Pat BensonJun 15, 2022
Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Working Out Strong Group of Draft Prospects

By Pat BensonJun 15, 2022
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates and basket with guard Trae Young (11) during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

NBA Insider Reveals Latest Atlanta Hawks Trade Rumors

By Pat BensonJun 14, 2022
Recording artist Ice Cube performs during intermission for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Culture

Interview: Ice Cube's Bringing BIG3 to Atlanta

By Pat BensonJun 14, 2022
Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Host Top Players for Draft Workouts

By Pat BensonJun 14, 2022