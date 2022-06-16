Trae Young Gives Fans Sneak Peek of Sprite Advertisement

Trae Young has not stopped moving since the Hawks season ended in April. Between the birth of his first child and appearing in a new video game trailer, the 23-year-old is a busy man.

Recently, Young took a quick private jet flight from Norman, Oklahoma, to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend to some business. It appears that some of the business was with Sprite. As you can see in the tweet below, the All-NBA point guard and the soft drink company are cooking something up for fans.

Back in March, Young and the Coca-Cola company signed a major deal that made the rising star the newest face of their marketing campaigns. Young joins a shortlist of NBA players to start in Sprite commercials, such as Grant Hill, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and LeBron James.

Sprite knows what they are doing by snatching up Young. The phenom point guard became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists. Plus, the younger generation of fans love him. Little kids everywhere flock to Hawks games across the country in hopes of getting an autograph or maybe even a pair of game-worn shoes.

It's safe to say the Atlanta Hawks have never had a player reach this level of fame and popularity. It's only the middle of June, and I'm sure Young has more tricks up his sleeve for this summer. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

