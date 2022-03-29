Trae Young Tied Assist Record of Hawks Legend Last Night

In case you missed it, last night, the Pacers tried double-teaming Trae Young, and it didn't go well for them. The Hawks point guard scored just 14 points but dropped a season-high 16 assists.

Per the Atlanta Hawks PR team, it’s the second time in his career he’s recorded 15+ helpers in back-to-back games (1/20/20-1/24/20). He's also one of only two players to do so in the NBA this season (Chris Paul, twice).

Not to mention, Young tied Hawks legend Mookie Blaylock for the second-most double-digit assist games in Atlanta history (125). Doc Rivers holds the franchise record with 138, but that record should be broken by Young early next season.

Let us not forget what a great player Blaylock was for the Hawks. 'The Thief' played in Atlanta from 1992 to 1999 and imprinted his name on the franchise record books. For all of the younger readers out there, check out his highlights in the tweet below.

Blaylock was a great player, and Young is already surpassing him at the age of 23 years old. As I've written before, Young deserves all of the league awards this season - First Team All-NBA as well as MVP. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

