Trae Young, JJ Redick Record Podcast Together

Skip to main content
Trae Young to Appear on JJ Redick's Podcast

Trae Young to Appear on JJ Redick's Podcast

This interview will be great.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This interview will be great.

In a sea full of basketball podcasts, a few reign supreme. All the Smoke, Point Forward, Knuckleheads, and of course, The Old Man and the Three. All just so happen to be hosted by former NBA players. 

If you were wondering why Trae Young was in New York City this week, it wasn't to check in on his fans and admirers. The Atlanta Hawks point guard linked up with hoops legend and ESPN analyst JJ Redick to record a podcast episode of The Old Man and the Three.

As you can see in the tweet above, this episode is going to be a banger. The two first brainstormed the idea on Twitter on May 8 and quickly got to work. Young told Redick that he had stopped appearing on podcasts, but since Redick was "the best on TV now," he would do it.

We love to see it—a Millennial and Gen-Z bridging the generational divide to talk basketball and sports media. While Young has already had a more accomplished career, that doesn't mean there will not be a lot these two guys can discuss. They both were top high school prospects, played major D-1 college basketball, signed with Adidas, and had to navigate the rocky landscape of professional basketball.

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) shoots a three point shot against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young guarding JJ Redick in 2018.

A date has not yet been announced for when the podcast will drop online, but I'm already warming up my keyboard to aggregate as much as legally possible. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Untold Stories Behind 90s NBA Uniforms

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collide during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Trae Young, JJ Redick Record Podcast Together

By Pat Benson22 seconds ago
Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Center Clint Capela Turns 28 Today

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan follows the action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Nate McMillan Must Answer Five Questions This Offseason

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

NBA Insider Doubtful De'Andre Hunter Gets Contract Extension

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; People look at the draft lottery order after the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.
News

How Atlanta Hawks Were Impacted by Draft Lottery

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Hawks owner Jami Gertz smiles during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton.
News

Why Hawks Fans Should Watch NBA Draft Lottery

By Pat BensonMay 17, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) passes during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
News

NBA Point Guard Rajon Rondo Accused of Abuse

By Pat BensonMay 16, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
News

Nate McMillan Trade Could Benefit Hawks and Lakers

By Pat BensonMay 16, 2022