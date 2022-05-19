Trae Young, JJ Redick Record Podcast Together

In a sea full of basketball podcasts, a few reign supreme. All the Smoke, Point Forward, Knuckleheads, and of course, The Old Man and the Three. All just so happen to be hosted by former NBA players.

If you were wondering why Trae Young was in New York City this week, it wasn't to check in on his fans and admirers. The Atlanta Hawks point guard linked up with hoops legend and ESPN analyst JJ Redick to record a podcast episode of The Old Man and the Three.

As you can see in the tweet above, this episode is going to be a banger. The two first brainstormed the idea on Twitter on May 8 and quickly got to work. Young told Redick that he had stopped appearing on podcasts, but since Redick was "the best on TV now," he would do it.

We love to see it—a Millennial and Gen-Z bridging the generational divide to talk basketball and sports media. While Young has already had a more accomplished career, that doesn't mean there will not be a lot these two guys can discuss. They both were top high school prospects, played major D-1 college basketball, signed with Adidas, and had to navigate the rocky landscape of professional basketball.

Trae Young guarding JJ Redick in 2018. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A date has not yet been announced for when the podcast will drop online, but I'm already warming up my keyboard to aggregate as much as legally possible. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

