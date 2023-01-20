On Friday afternoon, the NBA released its list of the top-selling jerseys through the first half of the 2022-23 regular season. The data used came from the NBA Store website and only accounted for current players.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young's jersey sales ranked 11th among active players. Last January, Young hit a high-water mark in jersey sales, coming in at eighth. However, by the end of last season, Young finished at 11th - where he has stayed through the first half of this season.

Young is on track for another great season by most measures, but not by his own lofty standards. Last season, Young started in the All-Star Game and was voted to All-NBA Third Team. It was the culmination of a historic campaign where Young became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

However, Young got off to a much slower start this season. An uncharacteristically long shooting slump weighed down his averages as well as Atlanta's record. Young will be lucky to make the 2023 All-Star Game, and All-NBA seems out of the question.

The good news is there is still plenty of time remaining for Young to match his prior level of production. More importantly, Young has remained adamant that the only statistic he cares about is win totals. Atlanta hosts the New York Knicks tonight and the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow night.