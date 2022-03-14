Trail Blazers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Trail Blazers at Hawks: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. Both teams need a win late in the regular season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Monday, March 14, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Trail Blazers Broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Trail Blazers Listen: Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network
Odds
Spread: ATL -12.5
Moneyline: ATL -1000, POR +650
Total O/U: 233.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Trae Young's Villain Origin Story
Hawks Getting New Sponsor Patches