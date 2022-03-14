Trail Blazers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Skip to main content
Trail Blazers at Hawks: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Hawks (33-34) host the Trail Blazers (26-40).

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. Both teams need a win late in the regular season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Trail Blazers Broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Trail Blazers Listen: Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Richard LeCounte talks to rapper Quavo during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Migos Rapper Quavo and Cleveland Browns Safety Richard LeCounte sitting courtside in Atlanta last night.

Odds

Spread: ATL -12.5

Moneyline: ATL -1000, POR +650

Total O/U: 233.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

The Atlanta Hawks play the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time this season on January 2, 2022.
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center.
Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shows emotion after a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles ahead of Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig (13) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a basket by Kevin Huerter (not pictured) during the second half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts a shot against LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) and guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Mar 11, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) waves to fans after an overtime loss to the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena.
