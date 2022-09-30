Skip to main content
Two Hawks Players Missing Trip to Abu Dhabi

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Two Hawks Players Missing Trip to Abu Dhabi

The Atlanta Hawks hosted their final practice on Friday before leaving for Abu Dhabi, where they will spend nine days.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Atlanta Hawks are preparing to take a 16-hour flight to Abu Dhabi, where they will spend nine days. Unfortunately, two players will not be making the trip with their teammates.

After today's practice, head coach Nate McMillan informed media members that Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest missed practice due to illness, and neither can travel with the team to Abu Dhabi.

However, McMillan did not entirely close the door on Johnson and Forrest joining the team at a later date. Depending on how much time is left, the two players could eventually make the trip once they begin feeling better and the team doctors clear them.

Forrest, alongside Dejounte Murray, missed Wednesday night's Open Practice due to a non-Covid illness. Since then, Murray has returned to practice. 

Additionally, AJ Griffin went through most of today's practice. Since tweaking his ankle earlier this week, the rookie has not scrimmaged with the team. 

The Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on October 6 and October 8. Both games will air live on NBA TV at noon eastern. Stick with AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Wants More Accountability from Referees

Nate McMillan Discusses Vit Krejci

Ben Simmons Explains 2021 Game 7 Performance 

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson dunks the ball with two hands against Indiana.
News

Two Atlanta Hawks Players Missing Trip to Abu Dhabi

By Pat Benson
Trae Young yells at a referee.
News

Trae Young Wants More Accountability from NBA Officials

By Pat Benson
Trae Young and Dejounte Murray running sprints.
News

Dejounte Murray Returns to Atlanta Hawks Practice

By Pat Benson
Trae Young standing beside Nate McMillan.
News

Hawks Open Practice Foreshadows Season for Fans

By Pat Benson
Nate McMillan smiles during an interview.
News

Nate McMillan Shares Thoughts on Vit Krejci

By Pat Benson
Maurice Harkless poses for a photo during media day.
News

Atlanta Hawks Trade Moe Harkless, Draft Pick to Thunder

By Pat Benson
Hawks and Care Source logos.
News

Atlanta Hawks & CareSource Announce Multi-Year Partnership

By Pat Benson
Trae Young walks to the bench with his head down.
News

Sportsbook Gives Hawks High Odds of Winning Eastern Conference

By Pat Benson