Two Atlanta Hawks Players Missing Trip to Abu Dhabi

The Atlanta Hawks are preparing to take a 16-hour flight to Abu Dhabi, where they will spend nine days. Unfortunately, two players will not be making the trip with their teammates.

After today's practice, head coach Nate McMillan informed media members that Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest missed practice due to illness, and neither can travel with the team to Abu Dhabi.

However, McMillan did not entirely close the door on Johnson and Forrest joining the team at a later date. Depending on how much time is left, the two players could eventually make the trip once they begin feeling better and the team doctors clear them.

Forrest, alongside Dejounte Murray, missed Wednesday night's Open Practice due to a non-Covid illness. Since then, Murray has returned to practice.

Additionally, AJ Griffin went through most of today's practice. Since tweaking his ankle earlier this week, the rookie has not scrimmaged with the team.

The Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on October 6 and October 8. Both games will air live on NBA TV at noon eastern. Stick with AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Wants More Accountability from Referees

Nate McMillan Discusses Vit Krejci