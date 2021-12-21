Capela, Gallinari Test Positive for COVID-19. Hawks Roster in Flux

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Two More Atlanta Hawks Players Test Positive for COVID-19
    More bad news out of Atlanta today.
    © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    Things just went from bad to worse. On Sunday afternoon, Trae Young tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols. As of Tuesday morning, two more Hawks players tested positive.

    Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela have entered the Health & Safety Protocols. Additionally, three tier-1 team personnel/staff have entered the protocols as well. No surprise it was ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski to break the news about both players. We knew something was wrong when the Hawks 11:00 am (eastern) practice was canceled at the last minute.

    As soon as the Hawks front office learned of the positive test results, they quickly signed two additional players. Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill both got picked up from G-League teams to fill in for the Hawks.

    It's hard to believe the Hawks game tomorrow night against the Orlando Magic, let alone the Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks, is going to happen. Hopefully, the NBA finds a way to make this work, but the current state of the league is not good right now. So stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

