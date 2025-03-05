Tyrese Haliburton's Updated Injury Status Ahead of Thursday's Matchup vs the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks are 28-34 after their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night and will now face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday and Saturday. Indiana has been one of the best teams in the NBA over the past couple of months and are battling for a high-seed in the Eastern Conference. Indiana released their injury report for tomorrow's game and their start point guard Tyrese Haliburton is on it.
Haliburton (hip) and Benedict Mathurin (Wrist) are being listed as questionable ahead of tomorrow's game.
This is clearly an important injury to watch ahead of the game tomorrow and if he were to be out, it would give the Hawks a big chance to get a win to stay in the thick of the Eastern Conference Play-In Race.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Vit Krejci and Larry Nance Jr remain out for the Hawks.
The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of a battle in the play-in spots in the Eastern Conference, sitting at 9th in the standings, but not far behind the Miami Heat (7th) or the Orlando Magic (8th). The Hawks have suffered a rash of injuries this season, including to star forward Jalen Johnson, and that has hurt their ability to win. While there have been bright spots for Atlanta, such as rookie Zaccharie Risacher and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Dyson Daniels. Atlanta is 28-34 heading into the final 20 games of the season.
In the latest power rankings from ESPN, the Hawks are still in the lower half of the league, checking in at No. 19, up from 20th, which is where they were in last week's rankings. Here is what analyst Chris Herring had to say about the group:
"Wing Caris LeVert and forward Georges Niang, who came over in the De'Andre Hunter trade deadline deal with Cleveland, have both shown scoring flashes off the bench since joining the Hawks. LeVert had a dramatic, game-winning lay-in against Memphis earlier this week, while Niang has averaged what would be a career-best 14 points in Atlanta thus far. But the club has played poorly when they share the court, getting outscored by 7.6 points per 100 possessions in 196 minutes of play -- a span in which the Hawks have surrendered a sky-high 120.1 points per 100 plays"
The Hawks defense has struggled quite a bit over the last four games. They have given up at least 127 points in each of those games, including over 130 points in three of them. Some of that is opponent shooting luck, but the Hawks have not played well on that end. If they are going to find a way to get into the playoffs, they will have to perform better.
