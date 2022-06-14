NBA Insider Reveals Latest Atlanta Hawks Trade Rumors

Skip to main content
Unpacking Latest Atlanta Hawks Trade Rumors

Unpacking Latest Atlanta Hawks Trade Rumors

Bleacher Report reported on several hot topics.

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report reported on several hot topics.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report has been on a tear lately with his reporting around the league. In Fischer's latest article, the NBA Insider released a treasure trove of league gossip. The entire piece is worth reading, but let's focus on the parts that are related to the Atlanta Hawks.

First, Fischer reports that Zach LaVine will likely re-sign with the Chicago Bulls. So that takes the Hawks and several other teams hoping to land the All-Star shooting guard out of contention.

However, there is still another All-NBA player that the Hawks could potentially acquire through trade. According to Fischer, "some combination of Clint Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and the No. 16 pick" could be used in a trade package for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Additionally, the Hawks seem committed to a young core consisting of Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu, and De'Andre Hunter. Fischer wrote, "the team is now expected to retain De'Andre Hunter and agree to terms on a long-term contract extension."

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

De'Andre Hunter is reportedly likely to stay in Atlanta.

Keeping Okongwu would track with all of the recent trade rumors we've heard surrounding power forward John Collins. Fischer maintains that the Portland Trail Blazers' No. 7 pick would be enough for the Hawks to part with Collins. If Atlanta's front office did make that trade, they would likely select G League Ignite combo guard Dyson Daniels.

Fischer further provided a lot of juicy gossip surrounding previous trade talks between the Hawks and other teams. Again, I recommend that you read his entire article on Bleacher Report. The NBA Insider has been on a roll lately with reporting league chatter. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks Hire New General Manager

Bogdan Bogdanovic Out 3 Months Following Knee Surgery

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates and basket with guard Trae Young (11) during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

NBA Insider Reveals Latest Atlanta Hawks Trade Rumors

By Pat Benson36 seconds ago
Recording artist Ice Cube performs during intermission for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Culture

Interview: Ice Cube's Bringing BIG3 to Atlanta

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Host Top Players for Draft Workouts

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Toronto Raptors guard Landry Fields (2) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Promote Former Player to General Manager

By Pat Benson16 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks owner owner Antony Ressler greets Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) after a game against the Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Reportedly Considering Trading John Collins for Lottery Pick

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after non-call during the third quarter of game four against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden.
News

Hawks Legend Beats Stephen Curry in Key NBA Finals Stat

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Trae Young at Skinz League in Norman, Oklahoma.
News

Watch Trae Young Shake Defender in Summer League Game

By Pat BensonJun 13, 2022
LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24) looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
News

Hawks Host 2 NBA Legends Sons in Draft Workouts

By Pat BensonJun 13, 2022