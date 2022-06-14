NBA Insider Reveals Latest Atlanta Hawks Trade Rumors

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report has been on a tear lately with his reporting around the league. In Fischer's latest article, the NBA Insider released a treasure trove of league gossip. The entire piece is worth reading, but let's focus on the parts that are related to the Atlanta Hawks.

First, Fischer reports that Zach LaVine will likely re-sign with the Chicago Bulls. So that takes the Hawks and several other teams hoping to land the All-Star shooting guard out of contention.

However, there is still another All-NBA player that the Hawks could potentially acquire through trade. According to Fischer, "some combination of Clint Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and the No. 16 pick" could be used in a trade package for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Additionally, the Hawks seem committed to a young core consisting of Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu, and De'Andre Hunter. Fischer wrote, "the team is now expected to retain De'Andre Hunter and agree to terms on a long-term contract extension."

Keeping Okongwu would track with all of the recent trade rumors we've heard surrounding power forward John Collins. Fischer maintains that the Portland Trail Blazers' No. 7 pick would be enough for the Hawks to part with Collins. If Atlanta's front office did make that trade, they would likely select G League Ignite combo guard Dyson Daniels.

Fischer further provided a lot of juicy gossip surrounding previous trade talks between the Hawks and other teams. Again, I recommend that you read his entire article on Bleacher Report. The NBA Insider has been on a roll lately with reporting league chatter. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

