Nate McMillan Provides Updates on Atlanta Hawks Trip

Skip to main content
Updates On Atlanta Hawks Trip to Abu Dhabi

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Updates On Atlanta Hawks Trip to Abu Dhabi

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan spoke with the media before the team's first preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Atlanta Hawks will tip off their preseason against the Milwaukee Bucks in just over an hour. Ahead of the game, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan spoke with media via zoom from Abu Dhabi. Below is everything we learned from the team's six days in the United Arab Emirates.

Practice

"It's time for us to play against an opponent." It was a phrase that McMillan reiterated multiple times. 

McMillan said the team has only had one off day. He added, "But these guys are doing a lot. We're practicing in the morning, and we do have events and other things we are doing at night to try to give them that experience of being here and getting to learn the culture."

Rotation

No surprise that the Hawks starting unit consists of Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Clint Capela (McMillan named them in that order).

McMillan said he "wants to give the starters as many minutes as possible." He predicted, "between 24-30 minutes for the first seven or eight guys."

Minus Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest, who did not make the trip, and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), the Hawks roster is healthy. No other players have been scratched from the lineup.

Abu Dhabi

McMillan said, "It's a great experience to be a part of a global game and introducing our game to another part of the world." However, McMillan has reminded his players to balance enjoyment and remember that they are still in training camp.

"It has been a great trip as far as bonding. We have been able to do a lot of things together off the court, but we have also been able to get a lot of work on the court."

McMillan said with a laugh, "There's a lot of food. We have to be careful. We don't want to come back fat and overweight." 

Recommended For You

Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart 5.0

2022-23 Player Profile: Trae Young

Trae Young Wants Transparency

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Nate McMillan stands on the sideline during a game.
News

Nate McMillan Provides Updates on Atlanta Hawks Trip

By Pat Benson
Giannis Antetokounmpo is swarmed by Hawks defenders.
News

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Preview

By Pat Benson
Trae Young poses for a photo.
News

2022-23 Atlanta Hawks Preview: Trae Young

By Pat Benson
Trae Young standing beside Nate McMillan.
News

Updated Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart Projections

By Pat Benson
Hawks forward Jalen Johnson shoots over Pacers guard Buddy Hield.
News

Two Hawks Players Ruled Out First Two Preseason Games

By Pat Benson
Rasheed Wallace grimaces after a play.
News

Rasheed Wallace Was at Cheesecake Factory When Atlanta Hawks Traded Him

By Pat Benson
Trae Young and John Collins walk towards the bench.
News

Atlanta Hawks October Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & More

By Pat Benson
Jalen Johnson dunks the ball with two hands against Indiana.
News

Two Atlanta Hawks Players Missing Trip to Abu Dhabi

By Pat Benson