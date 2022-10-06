Nate McMillan Provides Updates on Atlanta Hawks Trip

The Atlanta Hawks will tip off their preseason against the Milwaukee Bucks in just over an hour. Ahead of the game, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan spoke with media via zoom from Abu Dhabi. Below is everything we learned from the team's six days in the United Arab Emirates.

Practice

"It's time for us to play against an opponent." It was a phrase that McMillan reiterated multiple times.

McMillan said the team has only had one off day. He added, "But these guys are doing a lot. We're practicing in the morning, and we do have events and other things we are doing at night to try to give them that experience of being here and getting to learn the culture."

Rotation

No surprise that the Hawks starting unit consists of Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Clint Capela (McMillan named them in that order).

McMillan said he "wants to give the starters as many minutes as possible." He predicted, "between 24-30 minutes for the first seven or eight guys."

Minus Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest, who did not make the trip, and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), the Hawks roster is healthy. No other players have been scratched from the lineup.

Abu Dhabi

McMillan said, "It's a great experience to be a part of a global game and introducing our game to another part of the world." However, McMillan has reminded his players to balance enjoyment and remember that they are still in training camp.

"It has been a great trip as far as bonding. We have been able to do a lot of things together off the court, but we have also been able to get a lot of work on the court."

McMillan said with a laugh, "There's a lot of food. We have to be careful. We don't want to come back fat and overweight."

Recommended For You

Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart 5.0

2022-23 Player Profile: Trae Young