Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

After shipping out Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the entire league expected a deep rebuild for the Utah Jazz. However, the roster has yet to get the message. The Jazz have raced out to the top seed in the Western Conference.

On paper, the Jazz roster lacks a clear leader. In practice, they have an egalitarian system that has empowered six players to average double-digit points per game. The Jazz have the fourth-best net rating; feasting on second-chance points and points off turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Hawks goal is to be more well-rounded. They traded outside shooting for defense this summer, and so far, it is paying off. The Hawks are ninth in net rating. In addition to playing at a faster pace, they have the second-fewest turnovers in the league - a credit to Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

After a cupcake start to their schedule, the Hawks have passed the last two tests (Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans) with flying colors. Unfortunately, they are only halfway through exam week. Tonight's game against the Jazz and tomorrow's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers should shed more light on the Hawks.

Injury Report

The Jazz are enjoying good health. Only Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) is listed as questionable at this time.

The Hawks injury report lists Trae Young (shin) as questionable. The All-NBA point guard missed Monday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) remains out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-3.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 227

Money Line: Hawks (-163) Jazz (+138)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Milwaukee Bucks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black).

