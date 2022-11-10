Skip to main content

Utah Jazz Beat Atlanta Hawks 125-119

The Atlanta Hawks fall to 7-4 after losing to the Utah Jazz.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Summary

The Atlanta Hawks are in the middle of a treacherous stretch in their schedule. Tonight they hosted the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz. The Jazz continued to prove the naysayers wrong with an impressive 125-119 win in Atlanta.

The Hawks were down nine at halftime but led by ten following an impressive run during the third quarter. However, the lead evaporated when they allowed 40 points in the fourth quarter. 

Lauri Markkanen led the game with a season-high 32 points. The Jazz shot 24 free throw attempts to the Hawks 11 attempts. 

The Hawks controlled the front court. They outrebounded and outscored the Jazz in the paint. Clint Capela had another vintage performance, tallying 15 points and 19 rebounds.

Unfortunately, the Hawks could not overcome their perimeter woes. Trae Young scored 22 points on 10-28 shooting. Unlike Monday night, the second unit could not provide any help off the bench.

The Hawks four-game homestand concludes with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night. In his postgame media availability, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said his team should "flush" tonight's performance and get ready for tomorrow. It's good advice from the veteran coach; now we wait to see if the players can apply it.

Stats

Hawks Leaders 

Dejounte Murray - 26 PTS, 6 REB

Trae Young - 22 PTS, 9 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 22 PTS, 3 REB

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen - 32 PTS, 8 REB

Jordan Clarkson - 23 PTS, 5 AST

Malik Beasley - 18 PTS, 6 REB

Recommended For You

Hawks Debut New Uniforms Tomorrow

Atlanta Radio Station Questions Trae Young's Leadership

Hawks Appear on Comedy Central

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz

Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter guards Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
News

Utah Jazz Defeat Atlanta Hawks 125-119

By Pat Benson
Hawks center Clint Capela defends Jazz guard Mike Conley.
News

Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Jazz Tonight

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Trae Young and Jazz center Hassan Whiteside question a call.
News

Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Black, white, and peach Hawks jersey.
News

Hawks Debuting New Nike City Edition Uniforms in November

By Pat Benson
Dejounte Murray and Trae Young run down the court.
News

Atlanta Radio Station Questions Trae Young's Role on Hawks

By Pat Benson
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo knocks down Hawks center Clint Capela.
News

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks

By Pat Benson
Hawks forward John Collins shoots over Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
News

Atlanta Hawks Hand Milwaukee Bucks First Loss of Season

By Pat Benson
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Hawks center Clint Capela.
News

Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bucks Tonight

By Pat Benson