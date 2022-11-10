Utah Jazz Defeat Atlanta Hawks 125-119

Utah Jazz Beat Atlanta Hawks 125-119
Summary
The Atlanta Hawks are in the middle of a treacherous stretch in their schedule. Tonight they hosted the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz. The Jazz continued to prove the naysayers wrong with an impressive 125-119 win in Atlanta.
The Hawks were down nine at halftime but led by ten following an impressive run during the third quarter. However, the lead evaporated when they allowed 40 points in the fourth quarter.
Lauri Markkanen led the game with a season-high 32 points. The Jazz shot 24 free throw attempts to the Hawks 11 attempts.
The Hawks controlled the front court. They outrebounded and outscored the Jazz in the paint. Clint Capela had another vintage performance, tallying 15 points and 19 rebounds.
Unfortunately, the Hawks could not overcome their perimeter woes. Trae Young scored 22 points on 10-28 shooting. Unlike Monday night, the second unit could not provide any help off the bench.
The Hawks four-game homestand concludes with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night. In his postgame media availability, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said his team should "flush" tonight's performance and get ready for tomorrow. It's good advice from the veteran coach; now we wait to see if the players can apply it.
Stats
Hawks Leaders
Dejounte Murray - 26 PTS, 6 REB
Trae Young - 22 PTS, 9 AST
De'Andre Hunter - 22 PTS, 3 REB
Jazz Leaders
Lauri Markkanen - 32 PTS, 8 REB
Jordan Clarkson - 23 PTS, 5 AST
Malik Beasley - 18 PTS, 6 REB
