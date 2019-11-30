Hawks
Video: How the Hawks Countered Indiana's Traps

Ben Ladner

After Nate McMillan called timeout with 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter Friday night, the Pacers switched from their conventional drop pick-and-roll coverage to a more aggressive trapping style in order to contain Trae Young. Young finished with 49 points and eight made 3s in the game, and by the end of this game, the Pacers had little choice but to force the ball out of his hands. 

Watch the video below for a closer look at how Young and Lloyd Pierce countered those traps, and to what degree the Hawks succeeded in beating them. 

Whether you found this video helpful or not, please don't hesitate to share your feedback! I'd love to do more of these and want to know what works and what could be better. 

