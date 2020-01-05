Hawks Maven
News

Video: Pierce Reacts to Win Over Pacers

Ben Ladner

Shorthanded and undoubtedly worn down after playing in Boston the night before, the Hawks earned their first win on the second night of a back-to-back on Friday with a 116-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. 

Atlanta jumped out to a 22-point lead in the first half before allowing Indiana to creep back and take a four-point lead, but unlike in the preceding game against the Celtics, the Hawks sustained their effort and execution just long enough to salvage a win. 

Trae Young led the Hawks with 41 points and eight assists -- his fifth 40-point outing of the season -- while Kevin Huerter pitched in a season-high 26. Six Pacers scored 12 points or more, including Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. 

After the game, Lloyd Pierce discussed the Hawks' resilience and focus in the win: 

The Hawks improved to 8-28 on the season with the win. They host the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. 

