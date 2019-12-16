Video: Pierce Discusses Loss to Lakers

The Hawks dropped their fourth consecutive game on Sunday, falling just short to the Lakers in an ugly but competitive back-and-forth affair. Atlanta gave itself a chance late in the game, but Los Angeles held on 101-96 to secure its NBA-best 24th win of the season.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 32 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists -- all game-highs -- and had a string of truly breathtaking plays in L.A.'s explosive second quarter. Anthony Davis added 27 points and 13 rebounds while Trae Young paced the Hawks with 30 points and seven assists on 9-of-22 shooting.

After the game Lloyd Pierce discussed some of the positives he took from the Hawks' performance, where the team can improve, and the progress of rookies Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter.

The Hawks will travel to New York to take on the Knicks on Tuesday before returning home to play the Jazz on December 19.