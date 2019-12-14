Video: Pierce On the Loss to the Pacers

On the heels of a blowout loss in Chicago, the Hawks dropped Friday's game to the Pacers, 110-100. Seven Pacers scored in double figures while three Hawks tallied 20 or more, but Atlanta's offense struggled mightily in three of the four quarters and the Pacers wore down the frustrated Hawks.

"I don’t know if their defense really took us out of it," said Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce. "We just couldn’t capitalize on some of the offensive possessions that we had in the first half."

Atlanta missed 22 of its 28 3-point attempts and Trae Young shot just 9-of-30 from the field -- a marked contrast to his first outing against Indiana, in which he scored a season-high 49 points.

The Hawks also struggled to contain the Pacers' drives as Indiana got to the basket at will and shot 30-of-47 at the rim.

"They did it in different ways," Pierce said. "We knew going into the game that the pick-and-roll was going to be concerning. The curls and the blow-bys were the bigger issue. Just the containment, being able to contain the basketball."

Watch Pierce's full comments below:

Atlanta is now 6-20 on the season and has lost three of its last four. The Hawks will see the Pacers for the final time next month with a chance to salvage one game in the season series. Next up for Atlanta are the Los Angeles Lakers, who visit State Farm Arena on December 15.