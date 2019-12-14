Hawks Maven
Top Stories
News

Video: Pierce On the Loss to the Pacers

Ben Ladner

On the heels of a blowout loss in Chicago, the Hawks dropped Friday's game to the Pacers, 110-100. Seven Pacers scored in double figures while three Hawks tallied 20 or more, but Atlanta's offense struggled mightily in three of the four quarters and the Pacers wore down the frustrated Hawks. 

"I don’t know if their defense really took us out of it," said Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce. "We just couldn’t capitalize on some of the offensive possessions that we had in the first half." 

Atlanta missed 22 of its 28 3-point attempts and Trae Young shot just 9-of-30 from the field -- a marked contrast to his first outing against Indiana, in which he scored a season-high 49 points. 

The Hawks also struggled to contain the Pacers' drives as Indiana got to the basket at will and shot 30-of-47 at the rim. 

"They did it in different ways," Pierce said. "We knew going into the game that the pick-and-roll was going to be concerning. The curls and the blow-bys were the bigger issue. Just the containment, being able to contain the basketball."

Watch Pierce's full comments below: 

Atlanta is now 6-20 on the season and has lost three of its last four. The Hawks will see the Pacers for the final time next month with a chance to salvage one game in the season series. Next up for Atlanta are the Los Angeles Lakers, who visit State Farm Arena on December 15. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Preview

Ben Ladner

Indiana edged out Atlanta in overtime last month. What to expect in the second meeting between these Eastern-Conference foes.

Three-Point Play: Observations from Atlanta's Road Trip

Ben Ladner

The Hawks' ball movement and shooting stood out on this week's road trip.

Hawks Lack Focus, Physicality in Loss to Bulls

Ben Ladner

Atlanta didn't have the physical or mental energy to compete with the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Preview

Ben Ladner

A night after a brutal overtime loss, the Hawks will face another pesky defense Wednesday night in Chicago.

Hawks vs. Heat Live Notebook

Ben Ladner

Stay up to date with the most salient insights and observations from Atlanta's trip to Miami.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Preview

Ben Ladner

What to expect from the Heat as the Hawks visit South Beach for the second time this season.

Report: Frustration Building Within Hawks Over Recent Loses

Ben Ladner

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that players are growing frustrated with the team's performance. But is panic over a 6-17 record justified?

Huerter Proves Essential in Win Over Hornets

Ben Ladner

Kevin Huerter's blend of shooting and playmaking gave Atlanta a lift on Sunday, and could be a catalyst moving forward.

Hawks vs. Hornets Live Notebook

Ben Ladner

Stay up to date with the most pressing insights and observations from Atlanta's Sunday afternoon contest in Charlotte.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Preview

Ben Ladner

What to expect from the 9-15 Hornets as the Hawks travel to Charlotte.