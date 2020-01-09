Video: Pierce Reacts to Loss Against Rockets

Following an eight-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, the Hawks dropped another tight game to Houston on Wednesday night by a final score of 122-115.

Atlanta risked getting blown out by the Rockets for a second time on Wednesday, trailing by 16 points after the first quarter and 15 at halftime. Houston led by as many as 23 points in the first half. The Rockets targeted Trae Young constantly early on by using his man to screen for James Harden, who scored 22 points in the first quarter.

But rather than folding, the resilient Hawks fought slowly back into the game and, improbably, gave themselves a chance to win late. Atlanta closed the deficit to just three points in the fourth quarter before Houston separated in the final minutes, and outscored the Rockets 30-23 in the final period.

Young led all scorers with 42 points on 11-of-30 shooting to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists -- the first 40-point triple-double of his career. Harden was nearly as dominant, notching 41 points, 10 boards, and 10 assists. It was the first time in NBA history that two players have recorded 40-point triple-doubles in the same game, and the two combined to shoot the ball 95 times from the floor and the foul line.

Despite the loss, Lloyd Pierce was complimentary of his team's effort and competitiveness over the final three quarters. "I'm proud of our guys," he said. "I just think they're competing. I really do."

Two crucial stretches -- the first quarter and the end of the third quarter -- cost the Hawks in the long run, but Atlanta hung with a far superior team for the rest of the night.

"I thought we missed a lot of opportunities in the first quarter with some open looks," Pierce said. "Obviously Cam missed a ton, but just in general we had a lot of clean looks, open looks, in that first quarter. It's a high-scoring game both ways. We couldn't keep up because we missed some of those opportunities."

The Hawks did a noticeably better job defending Harden in the second half, forcing him to drive left into thickets of help defenders and take highly difficult shots. De'Andre Hunter played significantly more effective defense on the Beard than he did when Atlanta visited the Rockets, keeping his body in front of Harden and his hands away from his body. Atlanta was stingier around the rim and on the glass -- though Clint Capela and P.J. Tucker still scrapped their way to 39 combined rebounds (14 of which were offensive).

"I thought our gameplan from the first quarter on was really good," Pierce said. "And that's why we were back in the game."

Offensively, the Hawks leaned on Young to create, with John Collins and Alex Len chipping in key buckets. Harden almost completely ignored Cam Reddish as an offensive threat, sagging down to the low block when the rookie caught the ball on the perimeter and inviting him to shoot. Reddish did, and bricked his way to just seven points on 3-of-11 shooting. DeAndre' Bembry received a similar treatment.

While Reddish and Hunter struggled on offense, Kevin Huerter and Allen Crabbe provided just enough combined shooting and playmaking from the wing for Atlanta to keep the game close when no one but Young could reliably create his own shot. But Atlanta needed more punch from its backcourt beyond what Young alone could provide, and a series of missed layups down the stretch cost the Hawks a chance to steal a game in which they shouldn't have even hung around.