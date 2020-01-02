Video: Pierce Talks Trae Young, David Stern

The Hawks flew to Boston on Thursday afternoon, but before they did, Lloyd Pierce and Vince Carter spoke with the media about Trae Young's return, Atlanta's offense, and more.

Here's what stood out:

Pierce & Carter React to Stern's Passing

NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern passed away on January 1 at age 77, and players around the NBA have poured in messages of grief for his passing and appreciation for his contributions not only to the NBA, but the game of basketball as a whole. Stern served as NBA Commissioner from 1984 to 2014, over which time the league saw tremendous growth -- particularly internationally. He was the most influential commissioner the league has had in its 73-year history.

On Thursday, both Lloyd Pierce and Vince Carter shared memories of their time with Stern. Pierce didn't know the Commissioner well, but remembers hearing him speak to the All Star teams in 2009 as an assistant on Mike Brown's Cavaliers staff and being captivated by Stern.

"It was one of those surreal moments to be in the locker room prior to the game and David Stern walks in and speaks to both teams," Pierce said. "And it's just the star-power that's in that room and you see him as the leader of the NBA."

Carter recalled shaking Stern's hand at the 1998 NBA Draft and accepting the Slam Dunk trophy from him in 2000 -- two of the defining moments of his career.

"Obviously as a kid you grow up you watch the draft and have dreams and aspirations of being in the NBA, and getting drafted in the first round, you want to go up there and shake David Stern's hand," Carter said. "The other big [memory] of mine is holding up the Slam Dunk trophy and receiving that trophy from David Stern. I probably practiced it millions and millions of times, not really knowing how it's going to actually go. And that's one of the things that I'll remember more than anything."

Perhaps Stern's most defining mark will be his contributions to the growth of the NBA and the sport of basketball across the world during his 30-year tenure. The NBA saw a massive spike in the percentage of its players born outside the U.S. between 1984 and 2014, and helped spread the sport to other countries with clinics and camps around the world.

"I think just overall, from a global perspective, our game has changed because of him," Pierce said. "Basketball Without Borders, events that I've done and benefited from. Being with team USA and where that's kind of gone. To watch NBA games that are being played in Mexico City, and I've been a part of the game that's played in London at the O2 Arena with Philly a couple years ago. All of those things are possible because of David Stern's vision, globalizing the game, business-wise, professionally. The teaching aspects -- we have academies in so many different countries now. And so you just understand the importance of our game being global is because of David Stern."

"I've had a lot of interactions with him throughout my years and his tenure," Carter said. "His interest was just growing the league, and that's what it was all about."

Generating Offense Without Young

Trae Young will return to the lineup on Friday after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle -- a welcome sign for a team that has scored just 96 points per 100 possessions with him off the floor this season. Still, defeating the Magic on Monday without their point guard was a step in the right direction for the struggling Hawks, who are still figuring out ways to score when Young goes to the bench.

They scored 1.04 points per possession against the Magic with Kevin Huerter and Brandon Goodwin serving as the two primary ball-handlers, and the rhythm Atlanta found with those lineups could help sustain second units moving forward.

"We saw a little bit of a different look," Kevin Huerter said. "Backup point guard Brandon Goodwin was really good for us and he was really the difference in the game. Just the confidence he played with, and obviously made shots, shot the ball really well, and that was huge."

Ball movement was also central to the Hawks' effort in the win. Atlanta assisted on 21 of its 39 field goals, including six assists from Goodwin and four from Huerter. Absent a catalyst like Young, who can routinely create open looks out of the pick-and-roll, Atlanta has no choice but to keep the ball moving and use all five players on the floor as threats.

"For us it’s just making sure the ball moves," Carter said on Tuesday. "It can’t stick. Trae has the ability to score one-on-one. We have guys that can do it, but not at his special level. So for us it’s just sacrificing that for the good of ball movement and open shots, and it worked."

"I think the biggest thing is keeping everyone in their role, to where we're not asking anyone to do more," Pierce said. "I think having everybody back, we have a natural point guard in Brandon [Goodwin] that we can use in that second unit. Maybe he can generate some shots for Kevin or he can initiate the offense so we can get Kevin [Huerter] on the second side of actions or Cam [Reddish] on the second side of actions, which is where they're naturally comfortable at this stage."

Creating quality shots will be more difficult against a stingier Boston defense, but forming good habits of moving the ball and involving every player should only help the Hawks' offense moving forward.