Video: Pierce Talks Win Over Warriors

Atlanta's agonizing 10-game losing streak came to an end Monday night with a 104-79 victory over the Warriors. The Hawks, now 5-16 on the season, used a 56-30 edge in the second and third quarters to pull ahead and put the game out of question. Trae Young finished with a quiet 24 points and seven assists while Damian Jones had a career-high 16 points to go with eight rebounds.

The Warriors mustered only 0.85 points per possession and turned the ball over on nearly 27 percent of their possessions, which the Hawks used to fuel their transition attack and create easy looks. Atlanta didn't shoot particularly well, but generated more looks from 3 and at the rim than Golden State, which resulted in over 1.10 points per possession.

Atlanta secured only 62 percent of the Warriors' misses, but seemed to come up with timely loose balls and long rebounds that fueled them in the open court. Against an opponent playing the second night of a back-to-back, that was enough.

"I just thought our guys played with a good spirit," Lloyd Pierce said. "We were trying to get to fifty-fifty balls, getting out in transition after we were getting stops, we were switching on and off the ball, and just kind of making it difficult."

Eric Paschall led Golden State with 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on 9-of-11 shooting, but was the only Warrior to play well throughout the game. Former Hawk Omari Spellman had 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench, but went 0-for-4 from 3 and piled up many of his stats once the game was out of hand.

The Hawks will be back in action Wednesday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 E.T.