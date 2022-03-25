Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks: Watch, Listen, Odds

Skip to main content
Warriors at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

The Hawks (36-37) host the Warriors (48-25).

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against one of the best teams in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks 

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Warriors Broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Warriors Listen: 95.7 FM The Game

Odds

Spread: ATL -2.5

Moneyline: ATL -143, GSW +120

Total O/U: 220.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

