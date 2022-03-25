Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks: Watch, Listen, Odds

Warriors at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against one of the best teams in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Friday, March 25, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Warriors Broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Warriors Listen: 95.7 FM The Game
Odds
Spread: ATL -2.5
Moneyline: ATL -143, GSW +120
Total O/U: 220.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
