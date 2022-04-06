The Hawks' loss in Toronto last night was a huge letdown. Perhaps the biggest disappointment since season 2 of Euphoria. You know who's an executive producer of Euphoria, Toronto-native, and Raptor superfan Drake. I don't know; you do the math on that one. All the pieces are there.

Anyways, the Hawks are locked into the Play-In Tournament and are fighting for the best possible seed. If they win out, they will finish no lower than the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference which gives them a little extra room for error.

However, winning out is not a given. They had to go through customs last night and catch an international flight back home for tonight's game against the Wizards. While Bradley Beal and Kyla Kuzma are out tonight, the Wizards would love nothing more than to make the Hawks' lives more difficult.

These two teams have played three times this season, and the Hawks have won two of the three contests. The bad news is the Hawks are 7-8 in games with no rest. Tonight is far from a sure thing.