Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview
Wizards at Hawks Preview
Scouting Report
The Hawks' loss in Toronto last night was a huge letdown. Perhaps the biggest disappointment since season 2 of Euphoria. You know who's an executive producer of Euphoria, Toronto-native, and Raptor superfan Drake. I don't know; you do the math on that one. All the pieces are there.
Anyways, the Hawks are locked into the Play-In Tournament and are fighting for the best possible seed. If they win out, they will finish no lower than the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference which gives them a little extra room for error.
However, winning out is not a given. They had to go through customs last night and catch an international flight back home for tonight's game against the Wizards. While Bradley Beal and Kyla Kuzma are out tonight, the Wizards would love nothing more than to make the Hawks' lives more difficult.
These two teams have played three times this season, and the Hawks have won two of the three contests. The bad news is the Hawks are 7-8 in games with no rest. Tonight is far from a sure thing.
Injury Report
The Wizards injury report lists Kyle Kuzma (knee), Bradley Beal (wrist), and Vernon Carrey Jr. (hip) as out. We are still waiting on an official injury report from the Hawks, but John Collins (finger/foot) is still out. However, he is progressing in his injury recovery.
Odds
SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 10.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 232.5 points. That spread is preposterously high. Even with the Wizards missing their two best players, we can expect a much closer game than that.
Uniforms
Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their City Edition (gold) uniforms, while the Wizards wear their City Edition (blue) uniforms.
Television, Streaming
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
Recommended For You
Trae Young Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Hoodie
Trae Young Demands Your Respect