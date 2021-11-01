Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards Preview

Background

Bradley Beal led the Washington Wizards to an impressive 122-111 win over the Hawks last Thursday night. Following the game, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young finally sounded off on the rule changes that directly impact his ability to drive the ball to the paint. Those comments cost Young $15K in fines from the NBA. To add insult to injury, Wizards forward and Twitter expert Kyle Kuzma subtweeted Young after the game.

The Wizards went on to beat the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in a double-overtime thriller. Don't look now, but the Wizards are 5-1 and are in a four-way tie for the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are tenth in the league for net rating (3.6), which usually correlates to being a contender.

Meanwhile, the Hawks return home after a 1-2 road trip. After giving up 122 points to the Wizards, they laid an egg in Philadelphia, where they surrendered 122 points in an even more lopsided loss. It's the first day of November, so no need to hit the panic button. However, the disastrous road trip highlighted the areas where the Hawks must improve.

Outlook

As of this morning, both teams are pretty healthy. Wizards Center Daniel Gafford (quad) is questionable, and Rui Hachimura (personal) is out. Onyeka Okongwu is out (right shoulder injury recovery) and is the only Hawks player listed on the injury report.

SI Sportsbook has the Hawks listed as 5.5 point favorites against the Wizards. I do expect the Hawks to play motivated ball on their home court after two ugly losses. But Hawks fans should probably brace themselves for a more competitive game against the upstart Wizards.

Final Thoughts

Young will successfully adapt to the new rule changes. 'Ice Trae' may get significantly fewer free throw attempts, but he is a superstar that will find new ways to put points on the scoreboard. However, I don't know how long that process will take and when the rest of his supporting cast will show up.

Clint Capela is averaging less than nine points per game, and Kevin Huerter is averaging less than five points per game. The other role players have had nice moments but are painfully inconsistent.

One of the highlights of the young season has been Cam Reddish excelling in his sixth man role. Tonight is a winnable game, but more importantly, the Hawks need to find an offensive rhythm, which according to Coach Nate McMillan will improve their defense as well.

Recommended For You

Cam Reddish Is Hawks Failsafe

Hawks Young Core Ranked League Best

Trae Young Gifts Fan Special Shoes

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!