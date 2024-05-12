WATCH: Atlanta Hawks Win The NBA Draft Lottery For First Time In Franchise History
One of the bigger upsets in NBA Draft Lottery history occured today when the Atlanta Hawks won the lottery and will be picking 1st in this year's NBA Draft on June 26th and 27th. It is the first time that the Hawks have ever won the lottery.
Atlanta came into today's lottery with a 3% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, making them the team with the lowest draft odds to win the lottery since the Cleveland Cavaliers won the lottery in 2014.
While this draft is not considered to be a strong one at the top, getting the No. 1 pick should be considered a big win for Atlanta. The No. 1 pick is a more valuable draft asset and for a team that is lacking a lot of assets in the near future, this is a huge win.
It was a tense moment for the Hawks as soon as it was revealed that they were not going to be picking No. 10. That meant they had leapt into the top four and it was a suspenseful countdown from there. Watch the moment it was revealed that the Atlanta Hawks had won the NBA Draft Lottery for the first time in Franchise History: