Watch Trae Young Practice at Overtime Gym in Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young had made a brief return to the Peach State for some business meetings. Between various engagements and photoshoots, the All-NBA point guard stopped by Overtime's state-of-the-art gymnasium in Atlanta.

As you can see in the tweet above, Young breezed through the defense during the friendly scrimmage. This video comes just a few days after we saw Young hoop at a Pro-Am league game (Skinz League) in Norman, Oklahoma.

While it's cool to see an All-NBA point guard play with such ease, the location is even more interesting. Overtime is a sports media company that distributes original sports content on social media outlets. Additionally, they have recently created a new basketball league that has drawn top talent.

Young is one of many A-list athletes and celebrities who invested in the company some time ago. According to CNBC, other investors include Jeff Bezos, Drake, Devin Booker, and Klay Thompson, to name a few.

Between the newborn baby and the slew of national ad campaigns, the 23-year-old point guard is a busy man. We will keep you updated on Trae Young and his teammates all summer. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

