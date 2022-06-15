Skip to main content
Watch Trae Young Hoop at Overtime in Atlanta

Watch Trae Young Hoop at Overtime in Atlanta

The All-NBA point guard ran the court on Wednesday morning.

© Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

The All-NBA point guard ran the court on Wednesday morning.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young had made a brief return to the Peach State for some business meetings. Between various engagements and photoshoots, the All-NBA point guard stopped by Overtime's state-of-the-art gymnasium in Atlanta.

As you can see in the tweet above, Young breezed through the defense during the friendly scrimmage. This video comes just a few days after we saw Young hoop at a Pro-Am league game (Skinz League) in Norman, Oklahoma.

While it's cool to see an All-NBA point guard play with such ease, the location is even more interesting. Overtime is a sports media company that distributes original sports content on social media outlets. Additionally, they have recently created a new basketball league that has drawn top talent.

Young is one of many A-list athletes and celebrities who invested in the company some time ago. According to CNBC, other investors include Jeff Bezos, Drake, Devin Booker, and Klay Thompson, to name a few.

Between the newborn baby and the slew of national ad campaigns, the 23-year-old point guard is a busy man. We will keep you updated on Trae Young and his teammates all summer. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

NBA Insider Dumps Treasure Trove of Hawks Rumors

Interview: Ice Cube Discusses Trae Young, Atlanta, Friday

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Trae Young practices at Overtime in Atlanta.
News

Watch Trae Young Practice at Overtime Gym in Atlanta

By Pat Benson55 seconds ago
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and forward Danilo Gallinari (8) and forward John Collins (20) walk back on to the court during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
Culture

Two Atlanta Hawks Players Take Business School Courses

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Working Out Strong Group of Draft Prospects

By Pat Benson8 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates and basket with guard Trae Young (11) during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

NBA Insider Reveals Latest Atlanta Hawks Trade Rumors

By Pat BensonJun 14, 2022
Recording artist Ice Cube performs during intermission for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Culture

Interview: Ice Cube's Bringing BIG3 to Atlanta

By Pat BensonJun 14, 2022
Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Host Top Players for Draft Workouts

By Pat BensonJun 14, 2022
Toronto Raptors guard Landry Fields (2) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Promote Former Player to General Manager

By Pat BensonJun 13, 2022
Atlanta Hawks owner owner Antony Ressler greets Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) after a game against the Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Reportedly Considering Trading John Collins for Lottery Pick

By Pat BensonJun 13, 2022