Who Could the Hawks Target in a Trade To Fix Their Backup Point Guard Spot?
With the recent news that guard Kobe Bufkin will miss time with a dislocated shoulder, the backup point guard spot is turning into a major question for the Hawks. Vit Krejci handled the bulk of those responsibilities in yesterday's game against the Wizards, but he was knocked out of the game in the second quarter due to a right adductor injury.
Krejci and Bufkin both being injured increases the possibility of two-way guard Keaton Wallace getting real run with the Hawks as the backup behind Trae Young. Wallace is a talented player who could certainly fill that role adequately, but it is pretty clear there are significant questions about who the backup point guard for Atlanta will be. If Krejci misses extended time, general manager Landry Fields will have to consider bringing in help to keep the Hawks' bench units afloat.
Fields could just go out and sign one of the guards avaliable in free agency to handle those responsibilities, but the Hawks might prefer a better solution in order to lessen the strain on Trae Young and actually improve their rotation.
Here are four candidates who could fill that role:
Cole Anthony - Orlando Magic
The Trade: Atlanta gets Anthony, Orlando gets Cody Zeller, David Roddy, Garrison Mathews and a 2025 2nd round pick.
Why the Hawks would do it: Anthony is an athletic ball-handler who can play solid defense and shoot 33-34% from deep on decent volume. He's a respectable passer who can keep an offense on schedule. When he is on a stretch of good play, he can be considered one of the better backup point guards in basketball.
Why the Hawks would not do it: Anthony's career insofar has been plagued by inconsistency. His cold streaks can make him completely ineffective as an offensive player. Furthermore, his salary of $12.9 million make him one of the more expensive backup point guard options.
Why the Magic would do it: The future of the Magic's point guard rotation is clearly between Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs. Anthony has fallen out of favor in that competition - landing Mathews gives the Magic a chance to improve their spacing.
Why the Magic would not do it: Anthony's playing time is not enormous, but he is one of only a few guards on the Magic's roster. Their roster is very skewed towards wings and bigs, so they also have a scarcity of ball-handling options outside of Suggs, Black and Paolo Banchero. Therefore, they might want to hold on him instead of taking Atlanta's modest offer.
Dennis Schroder - Brooklyn Nets
The Trade: Atlanta gets Schroder and Bojan Bogdanovic, Brooklyn gets DeAndre Hunter, Larry Nance Jr and a 2028 1st-round pick (top-8 protected)
Why the Hawks would do it: They move off a significant long-term commitment in DeAndre Hunter's contract to open up more salary cap flexibility in the future while also getting a great backup point guard. Schroder is a great passer with more shooting ability than Anthony. Both Bogdanovic and Schroder are also one-year deals, so they do not affect the Hawks' flexibility going forward.
Why the Hawks would not do it: Bogdanovic has not yet played a game due to his recovery from foot surgery, so there is still risk involved in this deal for Atlanta. Furthermore, Schroder is not always the most portable player as he struggled in Toronto before getting traded to Brooklyn last year. The idea of giving up a first-round pick to push this deal over would also give Atlanta some pause.
Why the Nets would do it: The Nets are actively trying to be one of the worst teams in basketball. Any veteran who offers skills that would be useful on a contender and does not fit the team's timeline should be in discussions to be moved. Schroder's position has several long-term contenders and Brooklyn can add another first-round pick to their impressive haul. They would also be taking a bet on Hunter to bring some two-way talent to their roster in hopes of being a complementary player to the young prospects they draft.
Why the Nets would not do it: Brooklyn still needs some sort of offensive structure in order to evaluate their players. Schroder is an unselfish player who helps his teammates fit into that structure due to his passing. Furthermore, he is a leader on the team and part of creating a positive culture for development in Brooklyn. There is also the chance that Bogdanovic and Schroder both have higher trade values at the deadline.
Vasilje Micic - Charlotte Hornets
The Trade: Charlotte gets Larry Nance Jr, Atlanta gets Micic, DaQuan Jefferies and a 2025 2nd-round pick (NOP)
Why the Hawks would do it: Micic looked like a solid backup point guard last year for the Hornets, putting up 10.8 points and 6.2 assists while shooting on 43.7/29.4/83.9 splits. He does not really space the floor, but he consistently made good reads and did a fine job of organizing a Charlotte offense that struggled throughout the year due to roster talent.
Why the Hawks would not do it: The caveat of last year is crucial because he's had a brutal start to this season. In his most recent outing against the Miami Heat, he put up zero points and one assist in 10 minutes of action. The 30 year-old has been a non-factor for the Hornets this year. There's a pretty significant risk that Micic is just unplayable.
Why the Hornets would do it: They have a replacement for Micic on the roster in Nick Smith Jr and Micic's age keeps him from being a legitimate part of the team's long-term future. Furthermore, Nance is good injury insurance for starting center Mark Williams' absence.
Why the Hornets would not do it: There really is not much downside to this deal for Charlotte. Nance not making an impact would be disappointing, but his contract also expires at the end of the year.
Jevon Carter - Chicago Bulls
The Trade: Atlanta gets Carter, Chicago gets David Roddy, Garrison Mathews and a 2025 2nd round pick (MIN)
Why the Hawks would do it: Carter is relatively cheap to acquire, has another year under contract and offers skill as an undersized defender. He was a good defender during his time with the Bucks and it's possible that a change in scenery could re-ignite that ability.
Why the Hawks would not do it: Carter shot a brutal 32% from deep last season. Furthermore, he does not offer a ton as a playmaker or scorer. If his shot isn't going in, he does not offer the secondary skills to make up for it on most nights.
Why the Bulls would do it: They have a logjam at the point guard position. Ayo Dosomnu, Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, Coby White and Carter are all untenable on the same roster. One of those players should be moved to address holes on the roster - Carter stands alone as the perfect candidate. His age and lack of high-level upside means that he is a perfect role player fit on a playoff team who will struggle on a rebuilding team finding its team context.
Why the Bulls would not do it: David Roddy has not yet found a true role in the NBA even if he is a rebounding force. Mathews should help team spacing, but he is not exactly a volume shooter from deep (2.9 attempts a game in 2023-24). Neither player comes with the upside that Chicago likely covets.