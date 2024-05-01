Will the Hawks be the most interesting team to watch this summer? One analyst thinks so
The Atlanta Hawks did not make the playoffs this season and a lot of the talk centered around them is about the future of their backcourt. There is a lot of speculation about whether Atlanta will break up the duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray and if they do, which of the guards is going to be traded.
They might not be the only players on the trading block though and that is why they are the most interesting team this offseason according to Bleacher Report NBA analyst Greg Swartz.
Here is what Swartz had to say about potentially everyone being on the trading block for Atlanta:
"The Atlanta Hawks are, arguably, the most interesting team to keep an eye on this summer, as the franchise could move in a number of directions following a 36-win season and play-in tournament loss.
There's a lot of talent on the roster, headlined by the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. It seems almost certain that Atlanta will trade one of its point guards and should garner plenty of interest for both.
Jalen Johnson, 22, may be the only player we can say with confidence is sticking around. He has one more year remaining on his rookie deal and broke out in season No. 3 with 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals a game.
Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanović are all names to monitor as the Hawks decide which path to take."
Until something happens, there is going to be specualtion about what the Hawks might do this offseason. Since making the Eastern Conference Finals, they have not won a playoff series and the big trade to land Murray has not gotten the results they wanted. I think there is a chance to reshape the roster and get back to winning, but the Hawks front office has a big task ahead of them this summer. Atlanta could move Young and build around Murray, move Murray and build around Young, or the least likely of the scenarios, trade them both and start a complete rebuild around Jalen Johnson.
During his exit interview after the loss to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, Young reiterated that he wants to remain in Atlanta and that he wants to win championships:
"Every year teams are different, obviously, I want to be here, but I want to win. I want to be here and I want to win championships here and do that, but I want to win, I mean, that is pretty much all it is for me, that is my motto and that has been me from the beginning."
When asked if he thought he could win with the Hawks or if it was with someone else, this was Young's response:
"I believe it can be here, we just have to make it happen."
On his latest episode of "From The Point", Young addressed his statement from the exit interview:
"I think... it means what it means. Everybody knows that I want to be in Atlanta. When I was drafted here, I said that I wanted to spend my whole career here, but at the same time, I want to win. So like, if we are not on the same page at all and wanting to win right now, there are times that teams want to be slow with winning and a process but I am not there anymore, like I want to win and I have always been that way, I feel like I don't have very much time to waste. So, I just want to continue to play at a high level and I can do that and play at a high level and win"