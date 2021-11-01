Wizards vs. Hawks: Everything You Must Know

Wizards vs. Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. This is an important early-season matchup between two Southeast Division rivals. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks
Date: Monday, November 1, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM
Odds
Spread: Hawks -5.5
Moneyline: ATL -213, WAS +175
Total O/U: 223.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
