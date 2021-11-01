Wizards vs. Hawks: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    Wizards vs. Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
    Publish date:

    Wizards vs. Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds

    The Hawks (3-3) must get back on track with a win against the Wizards (5-1) tonight.
    Author:

    © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. This is an important early-season matchup between two Southeast Division rivals. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Monday, November 1, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    No image description

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -5.5

    Moneyline: ATL -213, WAS +175

    Total O/U: 223.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena.
