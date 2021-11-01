Wizards vs. Hawks: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. This is an important early-season matchup between two Southeast Division rivals. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Monday, November 1, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM

Odds

Spread: Hawks -5.5

Moneyline: ATL -213, WAS +175

Total O/U: 223.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

