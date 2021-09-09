Novak Djokovic Shows Love to Atlanta Hawks Backcourt

September 9, 2021
World's Number One Tennis Player Tweets at Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic

Novak Djokovic has new fans in the Atlanta Hawks backcourt.
© Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has new fans in the Atlanta Hawks backcourt.

If you are obsessed with hoops, then you might be excused for not being up to date on tennis news. Instead of watching the slew of upsets at the 2020 Summer Olympics, you were probably waking up early to watch Team USA win Gold in Japan.

But everyone knows the number one men's tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic. The 34-year-old Serbian has amassed 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles and nearly 1,000 career victories. Simply put, he's the GOAT of tennis.

This week Djokovic is busy dominating at the 2021 U.S. Open in New York City. So, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young took to Twitter to discuss the tournament, and it didn't take long for his teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic to chime in and mention his fellow Serbian, Djokovic.

What came as a surprise was Djokovic hopping in their mentions and showing love to Hawks backcourt. The tennis legend seems to be familiar with the work of 'Ice Trae' Young.

It's not every day that you have the Tennis GOAT, giving love to such young athletes in a completely different sport. Maybe it shouldn't come as a total surprise; Djokovic is friends with NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and has likely watched plenty of basketball. It's safe to say that Djokovic has some fans for life on the Hawks.

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

