Young Talks Dončić Comparisons and Year 2 Improvement With ESPN

Ben Ladner

For the rest of their careers, Trae Young and Luka Dončić will be tied at the hip, and comparisons between the two have only grown louder as Dončić has ascended into an MVP candidate in just his second NBA season. But Young has taken a similar sort of leap, albeit not quite to the level to which Dončić has risen. 

Young is averaging 28.7 points and 8.4 assists per game this season -- both of which rank in the top five in the NBA -- on elite efficiency and under one of the heaviest usage rates in the league. This week, he sat down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss comparisons between himself and Dončić, and whether his own progress has gone under the radar. 

Trae Young addresses constant Luka Doncic questions, his viral tweet and those deep 3s | The Jump

null

As Dončić has led the Mavericks to the best offense in the NBA and a top-four record in the Western Conference. The Hawks have stumbled to a 5-17 record -- the third-worst mark in the NBA. That has led to rampant online rehashing of the draft-night trade that send Young and the pick that became Cam Reddish to Atlanta for Dončić. But Young told ESPN he'd rather just play basketball than listen to those debates. 

"It bothers me because it's annoying just getting asked about it all the time," Young said. "I think both teams did what's best for them. I think what we have going on: the rebuilding process, getting a lot of young guys and trying to build that way, build this city up, build the culture we have. It's great, it's growing."  

A major part of Young's game this season has been his ability to shoot deep, contested 3-pointers off the dribble. He currently leads the league in made 3s from 28 feet or more, and that kind of shooting was a major reason why the Hawks were drawn to Young in the 2018 Draft. This season it has not only flummoxed defenders, but opened up driving and passing lanes for Young to attack. 

"If you look at the teams that have players that can shoot those deep 3s, I think those tend to be the better offenses in the league," Young told ESPN. "It opens up a lot when you can shoot that far -- defenses have to pick you up higher up." 

On Doncic, deep 3s and that pinned tweet: Best of Trae Young's exclusive interview

Trae Young worries there might be only one thing that could put a stop to the seemingly endless Luka Doncic comparisons. "Retirement," Young says with a laugh. "I think that's what it's gonna take." The two electric guards have been tied to each other since the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks pulled off a trade on draft night in 2018, when Atlanta sent the No.

Though Young has played well individually, the Hawks have obviously struggled as a team, something Young hopes will change once the team gets healthy and in a rhythm, 

"For me, I'm all about the team," Young said. "I'm all about winning. I've grown up learning and knowing that winning takes care of everything else. For me, it's kind of a weird feeling. I'm playing really well individually, but at the same time, we're not winning as many games as I've wanted to." 

